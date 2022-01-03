GENERIC - Snowflakes winter weather

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Red Cross is opening temporary shelter Monday night for those without power after this weekend’s weather, according to Buncombe County Government.

The shelter will be at Trinity Baptist Church at 216 Shelbourne Rd. and will open at 7 p.m.

Officials say at least 2,000 homes are without power in the county and it could be Wednesday before full power is restored.

Anyone who is using the shelter must wear a face covering at all times.

