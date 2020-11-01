HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The North Carolina 43rd Prosecutorial District Attorney's office announced that it intends to seek the death penalty against a Haywood County man who is accused of killing his girlfriend's 10-month-old child last year.
According to a release from District Attorney Ashely Hornsby Welch, the suspect, 22-year-old Dylan Green, was indicted by a grand jury on October 5 for the murder of Chloe Evans who died on July 18, 2019.
The release says that this charge builds on two previous charges: felony intentional child abuse that inflicts serious bodily harm and possession of methamphetamine.
According to the District Attorney, Green is not the child's biological father.
The announcement was made on Sunday during Green's Rule 24 hearing, which is a mandatory pre-trial procedure to determine whether the death penalty will be sought, according to the release.
According to Chief District Attorney Jeff Jones, the baby's death meets the standard of "especially heinous, atrocious or cruel", which is one of 11 standards required in North Carolina when the death penalty is pursued.
(1) comment
Not worth the oxygen it takes to keep this sorry excuse for a low life alive... inject him with ebola put him in isolation and let him suffer, special place in hades for ppl like him.
