Sylva, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office say they were called to a home in Sylva for a health and welfare check.
Deputies say when they arrived and began looking around the home, they discovered there was a person laying on the ground inside.
Deputies say after entering the home they found two victims dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
The sheriff's office says deputies secured the scene, and agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations arrived to assist in the investigation.
Deputies say after investigating it was determined that the two victims were Richard Travis Akers, and his father Richard Kelly Akers.
Deputies say that Richard Travis Akers shot and killed his father and then took his own life inside the home.
