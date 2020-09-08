Jackson County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office are asking for help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.
Police say Aaliyah Lafon was last seen in the Savannah Community of Jackson County around 4:30 p.m. on Monday. Deputies believe she could be on her way to the Asheville, N.C. area.
Aaliyah is described as standing 5' tall, weighing around 120 pounds with died burgundy hair that is shaved on the sides. She was last seen in a black shirt and pink shorts.
If you know of her whereabouts or if you see Aaliyah, please contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 586-1911.
