Mills River, NC (FOX Carolina) - Today a lucky group of elementary school students received the gift of music with the help of the Can'd Aid Foundation and a North Carolina band.
Mills River Elementary received a multitude of instruments including 30 Kala Makala Concert Ukuleles, 12 Stagg 10-Key Kids Kalimbas, 48 Rhythmix Plastic Egg Shakers, one Panyard Jumbie Jam Deluxe Steel Drum Kit, 24 Rhythm Sticks, one Nino 3-Row Energy Chime with Beater.
Not only did Charlotte band DownTown Abby and The Echoes partner with the Can'd Aid Foundation to make the donation, but the band stuck around for a music workshop to help provide hands-on music lessons with the new instruments.
Both the band and foundation are working nationwide to cultivate a love of music. To date Can'd Aid has donated over 1,000 instruments to elementary students across the nation.
To donate or find out more, click here.
More news: Parents of Tripp Halstead to run in Upstate Run and Roll 5K
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.