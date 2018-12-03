(FOX CAROLINA) A North Carolina girl is taking home not just the title of state winner, but a $1,000 scholarship all thanks to her green thumb!
The National Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program in North Carolina announced Harini Nirmalkumar their State Winner Monday after she grew a 24.7 pound cabbage.
Nirmalkumar, a student at Sterling Montessori Academy and Charter School, was one of 22,075 participants from North Carolina in the National Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage Program.
Bonnie Plants, the largest producer of vegetable and herb plants in North America, provide 'oversized' cabbage plants to third grade classrooms across the U.S.
The program's focus is to engage children's interest in agriculture, teach them the basics of gardening, and the importance of today's food systems.
In addition to being the state's winner, Nirmalkumar was randomly selected by North Carolina's Agriculture Department. She receives a $1,000 saving bond towards education from Bonnie Plants.
