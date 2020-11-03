RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has been reelected, defeating Republican challenger Lt. Gov. Dan Forest.
The mild-mannered governor has often been reluctant to criticize President Donald Trump.
He has been generally praised for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
However, some complained he was slow to reopen K-12 public schools and certain parts of the economy.
Forest often criticized the shuttering of small businesses, including bars, bowling alleys and gyms.
