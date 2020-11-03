Virus Outbreak North Carolina

Gov. Roy Cooper listens as Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, answers a question during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order on Wednesday preventing landlords from evicting tenants who are unable to pay their rent.(Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

 Ethan Hyman

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has been reelected, defeating Republican challenger Lt. Gov. Dan Forest.

The mild-mannered governor has often been reluctant to criticize President Donald Trump.

He has been generally praised for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, some complained he was slow to reopen K-12 public schools and certain parts of the economy.

Forest often criticized the shuttering of small businesses, including bars, bowling alleys and gyms.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.