JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a fatal hit and run in Jackson County, North Carolina.
Highway Patrol responded to the incident on August 7, 2020 around 1:00 a.m.
Troopers say a pedestrian was struck near US 23 South.
The victim has yet to be identified.
The investigation is still ongoing, if you know anything about the incident contact NCHP at 828-627-2851
