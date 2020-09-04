RALEIGH (AP) — Mail voting is starting in the presidential election as North Carolina begins to send out about 600,000 ballots to voters who have requested them.
Those voters are overwhelmingly Democrats and independents, reflecting a partisan split in voting methods that's developed since President Donald Trump started attacking mail voting in March.
Democrats are well ahead of Republicans in requesting mail ballots in several states.
That may give them a slight edge in the campaign but doesn't reflect any inevitable success election night.
