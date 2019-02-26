RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) – Lawmakers in North Carolina are debating a bill to adjust the grading scale in the state’s public schools.
House Bill 145, calls for a 15-point grading scale.
The proposed bill would mean higher grades for lower scores using the following scale:
- A: 85 - 100
- B: 70 - 84
- C: 55 - 69
- D: 40 - 54
- F: 0 - 39
WRAL reports the bill passed its first reading in the House on Monday and has been referred to the Committee on Education K-12.
If the bill becomes law, the new grading scale would go into effect for the 2019-2020 school year.
