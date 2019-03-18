Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Saturday, March 16, deputies in McDowell County North Carolina arrested a man they say pistol whipped his wife.
According to deputies, Calvin Christopher Franklin, 43, of Shell Road in Marion was charged with assault on a female and assault inflicting serious injury.
Deputies say on Saturday night they received a report of a domestic dispute at a home on Shell Road. When they arrived, they found that Franklin and his wife had gotten into a dispute at which time deputies say Franklin struck her in the head with a pistol.
Along with the previously mentioned charges, deputies say that Franklin was also served with warrants for assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.