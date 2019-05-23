Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Marion have arrested a suspect after they say he shot a homeless man in a dispute over money.
According to officers, on May 22 shortly after 10 p.m., officers were called to Mission Hospital in McDowell County in reference to a gunshot victim.
Officers say the victim, had been shot in the foot with a .22 caliber rifle and struck in the head with the butt of the gun by Cole Whalen, of Sinclair Avenue, in a dispute over a previous money debt.
Officers say the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Whalen was taken into custody by Marion Police at his home without incident according to officers. He was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of assault with a deadly weapon.
Whalen is in the McDowell County Jail being held on a $25,000 secured bond.
