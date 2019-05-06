Generic American Flag
(Wikimedia Commons)

HIGH POINT, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- On Sunday, May 5th, 2019, the High Point Rockers baseball team had a last-minute fill-in for their National Anthem singer who fell ill, before a game.

Unfortunately, the performance went viral. It can be found here.

The performer volunteered to fill-in on short notice following a last-minute audition.

Unfortunately, due to a combination of factors, the rendition was not up to organizational standards. The High Point Rockers regret the incident and apologize to any and all Americans.

 The Rockers also believe that second chances are uniquely American and thus are offering that opportunity to the performer.

Since Sunday night, numerous voice coaches have reached out to the performer and the organization, offering their services to help redeem the last-minute performer.

As a result, the team will strongly consider having the performer back later in the 2019 season, based upon a consensus opinion of the voice coach, organization and performer.

