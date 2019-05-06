HIGH POINT, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- On Sunday, May 5th, 2019, the High Point Rockers baseball team had a last-minute fill-in for their National Anthem singer who fell ill, before a game.
Unfortunately, the performance went viral. It can be found here.
The performer volunteered to fill-in on short notice following a last-minute audition.
Quite possibly the worst rendition of the National Anthem of all time @Starting9 (via @T_Funds_) pic.twitter.com/rFDgyPmeZp— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 5, 2019
Unfortunately, due to a combination of factors, the rendition was not up to organizational standards. The High Point Rockers regret the incident and apologize to any and all Americans.
The Rockers also believe that second chances are uniquely American and thus are offering that opportunity to the performer.
Since Sunday night, numerous voice coaches have reached out to the performer and the organization, offering their services to help redeem the last-minute performer.
As a result, the team will strongly consider having the performer back later in the 2019 season, based upon a consensus opinion of the voice coach, organization and performer.
MORE NEWS
Greenville police announce arrest in 1988 murder of elderly woman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.