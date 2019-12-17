RALEIGH, N.C (FOX Carolina) – The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, which manages the North Carolina Highway Historical Marker Program, has asked for help locating a missing historical marker.
The marker had been placed at the corner of Church Street and Falls Road in Rocky Mount to honor Jim Thorpe, an American Indian gold medalist Olympic athlete and professional baseball player.
You can read more about the marker here.
The NCDNCR does not believe the marker’s disappearance is an accident and was in place as recently as last week.
Anyone with information regarding the disappearance or whereabouts of this marker is asked to call the N.C. Highway Historical Marker office at (919) 814-6620.
