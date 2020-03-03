RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed a person from Wake County tested positive for coronavirus.
According to officials, the person traveled to Washington State and was exposed at a long-term care facility that is currently experiencing an outbreak in the virus.
The person is doing well, according to officials, and has been isolated to his home. While he is in isolation, local health department officials are identifying any close contact he may have had in an attempt to contain the spread.
“I know that people are worried about this virus, and I want to assure North Carolinians our state is prepared,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Our task force and state agencies are working closely with local health departments, health care providers and others to quickly identify and respond to cases that might occur.”
State officials are adamant in assuring the public that this is an isolated case, and the coronavirus is not widespread in North Carolina.
Those seeking information on the disease are urged to look at reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS.
MORE NEWS:
Gov. Kemp: 2 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Georgia
Officials recommend South Carolinians wash hands often, follow flu-prevention steps to protect against coronavirus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.