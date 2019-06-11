(FOX Carolina) We've all heard of opossums playing dead as a defense mechanism, but what about a snake?
North Carolina State Parks and Recreation posted on their Facebook page, highlighting what they called a "famous NC snake."
"Instead of watching clouds to see if we can keep weekend weather on track, let's play a game! Who is this “famous” NC snake? A cobra? A zombie snake? It’s a harmless one," the post read.
The 'zombie snake,' whose official name is eastern hog-nose snake, can be a bit dramatic when it feels threatened. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, the snake rolls over to play dead!
It can even go as far as regurgitating, defecating, and releasing a musk. Officials say if it's moved onto its belly while playing dead - it will just roll belly-side up again.
The snake can be found in all Southern states, though its territory spans all the way to Michigan and some parts of the mid-West. Officials say they're typically found in areas with sand or loose soil so that they can burrow.
Officials say the snakes are generally harmless.
