HENDERSON, NORTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Division of the Southern States PBA has started a memorial fund to help the family of Henderson County Deputy Ryan Hendrix.

While responding to a call, Deputy Ryan Hendrix was killed. He was shot in the face by a suspect, who was killed when other officers returned fire.

Ryan Hendrix is an organ donor and is saving countless continues to serve others as he was also an organ donor.

Ryan’s family wants everyone to know that “Ryan was doing the job he was born to do and he died doing the job he loved”.

Ryan leaves behind his two children 9 and 6 and his fiancée.