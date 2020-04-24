RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday that public schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year, and K-12 students will complete the year via remote instruction.
"School buildings will stay closed to students for this school year, but school isn’t over,” Cooper said. “The decision to finish the year by remote learning was not made lightly, but it is the right thing to do to protect our students, teachers and communities. This is a difficult time for many children and parents, and I am grateful for all the educators, administrators, support staff and parents who have gone the extra mile to keep children learning.”
Cooper said schools should continue to provide school nutrition programs now and into the summer, and to be looking ahead and planning for when it is safe to re-convene schools in person.
Cooper said he was confident that schools will reopen for the next school year. However, he said schools will likely be operated differently.
On Friday, North Carolina also saw 444 new cases of coronavirus and 16 new deaths.
