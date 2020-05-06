RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced that the state's reported coronavirus cases were nearing 13,000 while virus-related deaths was closing in on 500.
As of 10:45 a.m. on May 6, NCDHHS said 12,758 North Carolinians had tested positive for COVID-19. 477 people unfortunately passed away as a result of the virus.
164,482 tests have been completed in state, hospital and commercial labs. 516 people are currently hospitalized and receiving treatment.
Avery County is the last North Carolina county to not report a case or death related to COVID-19.
Mecklenburg County continues to see the highest case count, with 1,850 and 57 deaths.
North Carolina officials are monitoring two factors they say will influence whether the state can ease restrictions like social distancing. These include trends in key metrics and the capacity to conduct testing and tracing.
For more information on coronavirus in North Carolina, as well as daily updates, click here.
