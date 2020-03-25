RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- North Carolina's governor has reported the state's first two deaths from coronavirus.
Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statement Wednesday saying that a person from Cabarrus County died Tuesday and another person from Virginia who was traveling through the state also died from COVID-19 complications.
Also Wednesday, the state said that positive cases of the virus had reached over 500 statewide. A number of cities and counties are issuing stay-at-home orders, including Mecklenburg County and the city of Durham.
North Carolina hasn't issued a statewide sheltering order but has gradually reduced allowable gathering sizes and ordered some nonessential businesses to close.
