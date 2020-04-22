RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) Wednesday, North Carolina officials announced the first coronavirus-related death of an inmate at a state prison.
Officials say the offender at Pender Correctional Institution had pre-existing conditions that were complicated after contracting COVID-19. They say he began showing symptoms of the virus on April 8 and tested positive two days later.
The inmate was isolated, and had constant medical attention. However, state officials say he had to be hospitalized on April 13.
“Any death is a tragedy, and we must continue our efforts to do all we can to try and flatten the curve of COVID-19 in Prisons,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “The health and safety of the staff and the men and women in our custody is of paramount importance.”
The inmate, who was in his late fifties, had underlying health conditions.
North Carolina's prison system is working diligently to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus within their facilities. For more information on their efforts, click here.
