RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina)- The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV) is expanding its online services to allow the renewal of state-issued identification cards.
Residents can renew these identification cards (ID) six months before they expire, and they cost a $14 renewal fee, plus a $3 online convenience fee. However, Residents will still need to visit the office to obtain an initial state-issued ID.
This new service adds to the online access that the NCDMV already offers on their website, Official NCDMV: Online Services (ncdot.gov).
Those interested in renewing their state-issued IDs, driver's licenses, and obtaining copies of their driving reports online can visit payments.ncdot.gov to get started.
MORE NEWS: Police: Woman shot, killed in road-rage incident in North Carolina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.