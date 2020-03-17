RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - Governor Roy Cooper and members of the North Carolina Coronavirus Task Force will order all bars and restaurants in the state be closed to dine-in customers Tuesday afternoon.
People will continue to be able to order takeout and delivery, however.
The executive order, to be announced in a 2 p.m. news conference, will also include an expansion of unemployment insurance to help North Carolina workers affected by COVID-19.
The order is expected to be in effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
