RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - Governor Roy Cooper and members of the North Carolina Coronavirus Task Force ordered all bars and restaurants in the state be closed to dine-in customers Tuesday afternoon due to concerns about spreading coronavirus.
People will continue to be able to order takeout and delivery, however.
Cooper said he knows the order will be hard on both restaurant owners and their employees.
"We did not come to this decision easily," Cooper said.
The order goes in effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Cooper vowed that grocery stores would remain open in the state, but he cautioned against overpurchasing.
“Leave some for others. Especially those who can’t afford to buy a lot of food all at once," Cooper advised.
Cooper said his executive order will also take down barriers for people who need unemployment virus in the midst of the pandemic.
“The reality is people will be losing jobs and businesses have lost customers," Cooper said.
The changes take away the one-week waiting period before applying for unemployment, remove the requirement that recipients must look for other work at this time, that people whose employment has been drastically reduced can also apply, and that employers will not be held responsible for benefits paid.
