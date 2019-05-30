BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Land of OZ in Western North Carolina has announced its summer operating schedule.
The Wizard of Oz-themed park will open on multiple weekends in June and July for “Journey With Dorothy.”
The Journey event is described on the Land of Oz website as follows:
“With Dorothy as your guide, you will find yourself skipping down the yellow brick road through the Land of Oz to help in her search for the wonderful Wizard during this one-of-a-kind interactive experience.
At Journey with Dorothy, you may be randomly selected to play one of your favorite characters as you are led through the original Land of Oz Park. On this adventure, you may see Dad “Putting ‘Em Up” as the Cowardly Lion or Grandma cackling like the Wicked Witch of the West!
Be sure to brush up on a couple of "Tra-La-La's" and prepare to laugh the day away when you become a part of this classic story during Land of Oz's Journey with Dorothy tours. Only in June with an added date in July!"
Land of Oz will be open on June 6-7, 13-14, 20-21, 26-28, and July 5.
Tickets are $27.50 each.
