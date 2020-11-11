RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- North Carolina Republican Thom Tillis has won reelection to his Senate seat.
Tillis' win means Democrats must now win both runoff races in Georgia in January if they are to seize Senate control from the GOP.
Tillis earned a second term in the U.S. Senate by defeating Democrat Cal Cunningham.
Tillis benefited from fallout over a Cunningham sex scandal in the campaign's final month. Cunningham admitted to a recent extramarital relationship with a public relations consultant.
Tillis was one of President Donald Trump's strongest defenders during impeachment.
Cunningham had conceded the race on Tuesday, saying "the voters have spoken."
