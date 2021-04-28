BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina sheriff's deputy was shot and wounded during a standoff. WGHP reports a Watauga County deputy was shot during the standoff in a neighborhood in the town of Boone, which is near the Tennessee border. No other details were available. A spokesman for the Watauga County Sheriff's Office didn't immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment. The Boone Police Department advised residents in the area to shelter in place. In addition to Boone police, deputies from Ashe and Wilkes counties are assisting, as are agents from the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.
