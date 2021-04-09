FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2021, file photo, a healthcare worker prepares to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that the percentage of Americans resisting getting inoculated has shrunk in the past few months. But it’s still not enough to pull America out of the pandemic, and reach herd immunity. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)