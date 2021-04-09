Virus Outbreak Vaccine Hesitancy

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2021, file photo, a healthcare worker prepares to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that the percentage of Americans resisting getting inoculated has shrunk in the past few months. But it’s still not enough to pull America out of the pandemic, and reach herd immunity. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

 Gerry Broome

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Three vaccine clinics in North Carolina have suspended administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after some people had adverse reactions, including fainting.

Four people were taken to hospitals for further examination, and state and federal health officials are reviewing the matter. All four are expected to recover. One of the vaccination sites was at PNC Arena in Raleigh and two others were at clinics run by UNC Health.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is examining reports of adverse reactions in multiple states, but says fainting is not uncommon. Colorado recently saw two people go to the hospital after receiving the single-dose shot.

More news: Suspect charged with murder after man found dead on Main Street in downtown Greenville

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (AP). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.