RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — More than $1 million is up for grabs when North Carolina announces the first two winners of its COVID-19 vaccination lottery on Monday, The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Saturday that the announcement will be made at 10 a.m. on Monday by Gov. Roy Cooper and department secretary Mandy Cohen.
One winner gets a $1 million prize. The other gets $125,000 for post-secondary education tuition. Both winners were selected randomly on Wednesday.
The lottery is part of the state's push to increase vaccination rates.
