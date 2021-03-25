Generic - Tracking the Vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — All North Carolinians who are at least 16 years old will qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine April 7. Essential workers not yet vaccinated can get their shot starting March 31. Some counties have already began expanded eligibility to all adults due to lack of demand in their own communities. State health officials are shifting their distribution strategy over the next three weeks to give more doses to regions where a smaller share of residents have been vaccinated. Those who are 16 or 17 years old can get a Pfizer shot. Adults 18 or older can get a Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.