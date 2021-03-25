RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — All North Carolinians who are at least 16 years old will qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine April 7. Essential workers not yet vaccinated can get their shot starting March 31. Some counties have already began expanded eligibility to all adults due to lack of demand in their own communities. State health officials are shifting their distribution strategy over the next three weeks to give more doses to regions where a smaller share of residents have been vaccinated. Those who are 16 or 17 years old can get a Pfizer shot. Adults 18 or older can get a Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
North Carolina to open COVID vaccines to all adults April 7
