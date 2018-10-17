Whiteville, NC (FOX Carolina) - A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper has died after being shot in the line of duty Wednesday morning.
Officials say a trooper was shot and killed on Highway 701 in Whiteville, NC which is west of Wilmington.
WECT is reporting the suspect was taken into custody later in Fair Bluff, NC when he was surrounded in the woods around 4 a.m.
We'll update with more details when they become available.
