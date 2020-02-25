CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Authorities say a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has been charged with dealing fentanyl that resulted in an overdose death. A news release from the Charlotte-based U.S. Attorney's office said that Shannon White appeared in court Monday after being indicted by a grand jury. White lives on the Cherokee reservation. The news release said that the charge carries a maximum term of life imprisonment if convicted. The indictment says that White distributed fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, in January of 2019 that resulted in a death. A defense attorney for White didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
North Carolina woman indicted in fentanyl death
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's FOX Carolina Flash Briefing
Stay up to date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina's audio flash briefings
Most Popular
Articles
- Parents say 7-year-old Upstate girl died one-minute into tonsillectomy surgery
- Missing 6-month-old boy in North Carolina found dead, authorities say
- Deputies: Death investigation underway after missing Clemson student found in Tennessee
- Coroner identifies 2 people killed in Byron Circle shooting, including pregnant woman
- 'Thank God I'm alive': FedEx driver survives 75-foot fall off highway bridge
- Pill manufacturing operation shut down. Greenville County pair arrested, accused of trafficking meth and heroin
- Watching Thursday for rain and snow
- 3 charged after 11-year-old gives birth in Missouri bathtub
- Coroner: ITRON technician dead after electrical accident
- Woman killed in Greenwood County crash after vehicle flips, hits tree, ejects her, troopers say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.