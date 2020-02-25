Fentanyl now a concern for K9 units

 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Authorities say a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has been charged with dealing fentanyl that resulted in an overdose death. A news release from the Charlotte-based U.S. Attorney's office said that Shannon White appeared in court Monday after being indicted by a grand jury. White lives on the Cherokee reservation. The news release said that the charge carries a maximum term of life imprisonment if convicted. The indictment says that White distributed fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, in January of 2019 that resulted in a death. A defense attorney for White didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.