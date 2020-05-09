RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Saturday that the state's total coronavirus cases had risen to 14,360.
They reported 544 North Carolinians have passed away thus far as a result of the virus.
NCDHHS says 186,362 tests have been completed by their state labs, as well as reporting hospital and commercial laboratories.
513 people are currently hospitalized and receiving treatment for COVID-19.
Avery County remains the only North Carolina county to not have a coronavirus case or death reported. Mecklenburg County continues to see the highest number of cases with 2,043 and 61 virus-related deaths.
North Carolina officials are monitoring two factors they say will influence whether the state can ease restrictions like social distancing. These include trends in key metrics and the capacity to conduct testing and tracing.
For more information on coronavirus in North Carolina, as well as daily updates, click here.
