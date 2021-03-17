CHEROKEE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) announced the grand opening ceremony North Carolina's first sports betting venue, The Book.
The Book will open to the public following a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 18. The sports betting venue is located at Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, NC and Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel in Murphy, NC.
Richard Sneed, Principal Chief of the ECBI, said the opening of a sports book in North Carolina allows residents a chance to participate in safe and legal sports betting for the first time.
“We are excited to offer legal sports betting at The Book, and just in time for March Madness,” said Sneed in a news release. “We would like to thank our partners at William Hill and Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos, as well as state leaders, for making this opening possible.”
More news: Cash 5 jackpot climbs to 2nd largest jackpot in game history
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.