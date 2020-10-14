GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- North Greenville University announced plans to hold a "homecoming commencement" this Saturday on its campus.
In a news release, the university says that because its in-person commencement was cancelled for spring due to restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the release from NGU, 80 students form the school's 2020 graduating class will have the opportunity to participate in an in-person outdoor graduation ceremony in Younts Stadium at 10:00 am on Saturday.
Those not attending the ceremony will have the opportunity to participate in December or spring 2021, the school says.
