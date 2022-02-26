North Korea

A view of Ki Jong Dong, North Korea, is seen from Observation Post Ouellette in the Demilitarized Zone, the tense military border between the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, Sunday, March 25, 2012. U.S. President Barack Obama visited the DMZ earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

 Susan Walsh

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off of its eastern coast. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch was made on Sunday morning but did not provide further details. Japan’s prime minister’s office also says North Korea has fired a possible missile. Some experts say North Korea is trying to pressure the U.S. government to make concessions like sanctions relief amid long-stalled disarmament talks.

All contents © copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.