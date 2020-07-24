GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Floodwaters blanketed North Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville Friday afternoon. Rain came down hard and fast which caused problems.
“I saw a guy and his battery died and I tried to help him get out of the water and pushed his car,” Christian Jackson said.
Jackson saw the driver needed helped and stepped in.
“I’ve never seen flooding like this on this road before. It was shocking,” Jackson said.
Greenville Police, city workers, and firefighters helped at least three drivers who either found themselves stalled or had car problems and could’t get out of their cars because of the flooding.”
Three tow trucks eventually moved those cars out of the road once drivers made it to a dry and safe place.
Jackson said he’s glad he was able to help.
“It all happened pretty fast,” he said.
MORE NEWS - Storms clear out, with more heavy downpours this weekend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.