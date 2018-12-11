Henderson County, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) of the Henderson County Sheriff's Office have arrested and charged two brothers in connection to the breaking and entering crime spree that occurred in and around the Flat Rock area. The crime spree reportedly took place in November, detectives say.
Shawn Michael Morton, 31, is being held under a $81,500.00 secured bond and is charged with:
- Breaking & Entering and Larceny at 217 Rhett Drive
- Breaking & Entering at The Artisan of Flat Rock
- Breaking & Entering and Larceny at Highland Lake Inn
- Felony Larceny from Caldwell Creations (Seasons at Highland Lake Inn)
- Larceny of a Motor Vehicle from Highland Lake Inn
- Felony Larceny of golf cart from Highland Lake Inn
- Safecracking at Hubba Hubba Smokehouse
- Felony Breaking & Entering
- Attempted First Degree Burglary
- Possession of Burglary Tools
- Conspiracy to Commit Felony Larceny
- Misdemeanor Larceny of US Postal Mail
Justin Ray Morton, 24, is being held under a $15,000.00 secured bond and is charged with:
- Conspiracy to Commit Felony Larceny
- Possession of Stolen Property
- Possession of Methamphetamine
The investigation continues and authorities with Henderson County say more charges could be forthcoming. Stay with FOX Carolina for details.
