ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A rescue/adoption center is evacuating in Asheville after inclement weather rolled through Friday.
Brother Wolf Animal Rescue released the following statement on social media:
"Our area of Asheville is flooding and we're beginning to take precautionary measures to move as many animals as we can out of our Adoption Center in case the building takes on water overnight.
If you're able to temporarily foster an animal (whether you are currently an approved foster or not) to help us ensure that everyone stays safe until the storm passes, please fill out the survey below and someone from our team will call you. Thank you! https://bit.ly/2GoFGDP"
The rescue center officials said that they received over 5 inches of water and became worried for their animals, they posted on Facebook.
Shortly after the post, the Asheville community stepped in to help house all 45 dogs and 48 cats.
After word got out of the evacuation, the Asheville Humane Society stepped up and agreed to temporarily house 15 dogs and 6 cats for Brother Wolf.
Brother Wolf expressed their gratitude via social media:
"Thank you, thank you, thank you! We are in tears over how amazing this community is. Because of YOU 45 dogs & 48 cats will be peacefully sleeping on dry beds tonight. We received over 5 inches of water and started to get very worried about the real possibility of our adoption center flooding as water started trickling in. We want to say a very special thank you to Asheville Humane Society who stepped up and agreed to temporarily house 15 dogs and 6 cats for us, we are all in this together for the animals of WNC."
Brother Wolf Animal Rescue says that if you wish to help in other ways, they still need the following supplies donated:
- Lots of dry towels.
- Wet vac.
- Volunteers for clean up tomorrow.
Those who wish to volunteer as emergency fosters in the future can fill out the survey here.
