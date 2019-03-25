ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Two Asheville men plead guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter in the death of Travis Mayfield of Asheville, the Buncombe County Attorney General released.
Travis Dominick Mayfield was 40 at the time of his death. He is survived by two sons and a daughter.
“I met multiple times with the victim’s family to consult with them about the evidence in the case. I wish there was more the legal process could offer this family to lessen their profoundly felt grief. I extend my sympathies to the Mayfield family for their loss," said District Attorney Todd Williams.
Travoscia Herbell Brown, 28 of Charlotte and Frederick Nathaniel Simpson, 25 of Asheville both tendered pleas of guilty today to the charge of Voluntary Manslaughter.
Brown was sentenced to a term of 60-84 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.
Because Simpson’s prior criminal record is less than Brown’s, Simpson received a slightly shorter sentence of 59-83 months active.
Police received a call November 10, 2016 at 1:47 a.m. indicating a person at Deaverview Apartments had been shot. The incident took place in an open area near the first parking lot to the right of the complex's entrance. Mayfield was found at the scene being aided by a friend who was attempting CPR and comforting Mayfield by cradling his head.
Mayfield had been shot in the neck and police noted a large amount of blood on the ground. EMS arrived on scene at 1:57 a.m. and Mayfield was transported to Mission Hospital by 2:03 a.m, where he succumbed to his injuries later that morning.
Initially five officers from the Asheville Police Department responded to the scene with investigators and forensic experts. A handgun was recovered at the scene in close proximity to the victim’s body; it was not identified as the murder weapon.
Multiple statements from witnesses propose somewhat conflicting scenarios for how Mayfield came to be mortally wounded. Three witnesses positively identified the defendants as having participated in an argument that ended with multiple gunshots fired.
One witness stated that the victim was armed with a gun at the time of the incident, one witness stated that the victim had a gun in his possession earlier the same evening, while two witnesses independently stated that neither saw a gun in the victim's possession leading up to or during the incident. Mayfield was visiting a family member in a Deaverview Apartment.
"This plea agreement ensures that there is accountability for these defendants, who escalated a situation that resulted in the death of Travis Mayfield. By all accounts, this case highlights how guns escalate a disagreement into a life and death situation and can forever destroy lives", DA Todd Williams said.
