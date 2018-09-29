ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville Police say Biltmore Avenue is partially closed due to down power lines.
Biltmore Avenue between White Fawn and Choctaw Street is closed after a collision Saturday morning caused downed power lines.
Officers say they do not know when the road will re-open.
Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.