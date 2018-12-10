Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Blood Connection is in urgent need for all blood types after the snowstorm that rolled through over the weekend. Without the blood donations, hospital supplies could be interrupted, officials from the Blood Connection report to us.
The call for more blood came after winter storm Diego caused approximately 600 units of blood to go uncollected on Sunday. A strong donor response is requested in order to recover and meet hospital needs.
“The path of the storm is impacting all of the divisions across our region,” said Delisa K. English, President and CEO of The Blood Connection.
“Because of the cancellation of multiple blood drives yesterday and today, we urgently need our donors to come in to the closest donation center, as conditions permit, so that hospitals can care for patients in the storm’s path.” the CEO said.
All donation centers are open and operating normally. Centers in Asheville and Hendersonville will open at 11 a.m .Donors can also visit www.thebloodconnection.org to find a blood drive.
TBC’s mission is to ensure all hospital partners have the blood supplies needed for patients at any given time. Blood donors must be healthy, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be 17 years old or 16 with written parental consent.
Following is a list of Blood Connection center locations:
435 Woodruff Road, Greenville
341 Old Abbeville Highway, Greenwood
5116 Calhoun Memorial Highway, Easley
1308 Sandifer Boulevard, Seneca
270 North Grove Medical Park Drive, Spartanburg
225 Airport Road, Arden, NC
5925 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC
