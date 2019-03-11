Buncombe County, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- James Dickerson of Arden is celebrating after he won half of a $401,400 playing the Cash 5 jackpot, lottery officials release.
His is good fortune happened when he bought a ticket for Friday’s drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website.
He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.
His half of the jackpot is $200,700. After required state and federal tax withholding's, he took home $141,996.
His ticket beat odds of one in 962,598 to win the jackpot.
The other winning Cash 5 ticket was sold at the Circle K on South New Hope Road in Gastonia.
Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every single night. Tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers or through Online Play on the lottery’s website. Jackpots start at $100,000.
Ticket sales from draw games like Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $650 million a year for education. For details on how $11.8 million in lottery funds made a difference in Buncombe County last year, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website. https://www.nclottery.com.
