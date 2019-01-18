Tryon, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Tryon officials have canceled a boil water advisory for the Town of Tryon.
Users are hereby notified that is no longer necessary to boil water used for human consumption.
The alert was cleared on Jan. 18, 2019.
