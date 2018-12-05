Spartanburg, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Over 500 volunteers will gather at Spartanburg Marriott this weekend to provide a special holiday afternoon for Carolina children battling cancer, reports the Children's Cancer Partners of the Carolinas (CCP) to media outlets.
The event will be held on Sunday, Dec. 9 from 2-4 p.m and will even have Santa as a special guest, the CCP tells FOX Carolina.
"CCP's December 9th holiday event will be more than just a Christmas party, it will be an opportunity for children undergoing cancer treatment and their siblings to step away from the stress of treatment for a moment and just enjoy this very special time of year," explained CCP Executive Director Laura Allen.
"Families will share festive activities together and receive encouragement and hope for the future of their loved one as they meet survivors and connect with others fighting similar battles."
In addition to the Christmas celebration, CCP's families undergoing treatment will be given another gift. An anonymous donor will cover many rent, utility, car, and insurance payments for families during December, in an effort to eliminate financial stress during the holiday season.
"Caring for a child who has cancer can put a huge strain on families, making the emotional and financial demands of holiday time especially hard. This donor's amazing gift will make it possible for us to alleviate financial pressure for these families, so they can focus on enjoying a memorable Christmas with their precious children." said Director Allen.
CCP's special Christmas Spectacular will include children and their families from much of SC and portions of NC. Santa and his elves and volunteers will be on hand to greet the guests of honor.
To learn more about the nonprofi visit: www.childrenscancerpartners.org
