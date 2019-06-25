Davidson County Animal Shelter desperate for adopters after 35 guinea pigs surrendered

Click here for updates on this story
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) -- The Davidson County Animal Shelter put out an “S.O.S.” after 35 guinea pigs were surrendered.
The shelter says they do not have space for them and need immediate adopters.
The muddle of guinea pigs include both males and females. The shelter says the females could be pregnant.
One guinea pig costs $2.50. A pair costs $5. The shelter will only sell same sex pairings.
For more information, visit the Davidson County Animal Shelter at 490 Glendale Road in Lexington or call (336) 357-0805.
The hours are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
