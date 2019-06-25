Davidson County Animal Shelter desperate for adopters after 35 guinea pigs surrendered

The put out an S.O.S.after 35 guinea pigs were surrendered.

 Davidson County Animal Shelter

Click here for updates on this story

    DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) -- The Davidson County Animal Shelter put out an “S.O.S.” after 35 guinea pigs were surrendered.

The shelter says they do not have space for them and need immediate adopters.

The muddle of guinea pigs include both males and females. The shelter says the females could be pregnant.

One guinea pig costs $2.50. A pair costs $5. The shelter will only sell same sex pairings.

For more information, visit the Davidson County Animal Shelter at 490 Glendale Road in Lexington or call (336) 357-0805.

The hours are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.