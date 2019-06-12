BUNCOMBE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) --Buncombe County deputies confirmed a body was recovered from the water near Reems Creek Falls Wednesday.
Emergency dispatchers said the search began Tuesday evening after they received a call shortly before 8 p.m. that a man fell from Reems Creek Falls.
The body was seen in the water near base of the falls, dispatchers said.
We're told by dispatch that the French Broad, Weaverville, and Asheville Fire Departments all responded to the scene.
Buncombe County deputies confirmed Wednesday afternoon the victim had been recovered and efforts were underway to identify the deceased.
