Macon, North Carolina (FOX Carolina) -- Friday night, Macon County Sheriff's Office deputies investigated a series of property crimes in the Sanderstown Community of Macon County.
When the victim returned to his house after work, he found his vehicle had been broken into. When he stepped inside the house, he encountered the suspect. The victim immediately called 911. The suspect then fled on foot.
Shortly after, NC Highway Patrol was dispatched to investigate a possible collision that occurred in the Rose Creek community. After investigation, officials discovered the car had been stolen from a nearby residence of the break in.
While deputies were on scene the suspect tried to return to the vehicle to escape.
After a brief foot chase ensued, the suspect was arrested by officials. The suspect was identified as Joseph M. Cyphers.
Cyphers is in the custody of Macon County's Detention center and the bond is set at 30,000 for the following charges:
Felony breaking and entering, felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, felony larceny after break and enter, felony larceny of motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, and resisting public officer.
An investigation is on going. Stay with FOX Carolina for details.
