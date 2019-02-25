MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- McDowell County deputies say a man who was wanted for trafficking methamphetamine, is now in custody.
According to the sheriff's office, Steven Lynn Milam, 45, turned himself into deputies on last Thursday, February 21, after spending a week on the run.
Investigators say while searching his house, he was not there, but almost a pound of evidence was.
On Valentine's Day, February 14th, as part of an investigation, authorities with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office, Marion Police Department, NC State Bureau of Investigation and the NC Division of Motor Vehicles raided Steven Milam's house.
Upon entry and investigation, officials found 400 grams of methamphetamine and 18 grams of marijuana, but did not locate the suspect.
He is charged by the sheriff's office with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance.
