MCDOWELL, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered young woman, Brooke Mashay Tollie.
Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Brooke Mashay Tollie, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Her family reported her missing on May 23, though deputies say she has not been seen since May 13.
As officials continue to search for her, they've announced a $1,000 reward for any information that may help them bring her home.
Tollie is described as having short blonde hair, green eyes, and is around 5 feet 4 inches tall.
Deputies say she was last seen along Riverview Acres in Marion, N.C. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a light brown night shirt, denim shorts and tan wedge heels.
Anyone with information about Tollie should call the McDowell County Sheriff at (828) 652-4000.
